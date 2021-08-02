Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €141.00 ($165.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €154.00 ($181.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €139.00 ($163.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/2/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €136.00 ($160.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €138.00 ($162.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ML stock remained flat at $€137.70 ($162.00) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 275,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €132.68.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

