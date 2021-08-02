Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 159,774 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,774 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.05% of MetLife worth $28,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

