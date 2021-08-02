Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 18,923 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

