Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $34.10 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

