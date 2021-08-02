Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 36,682 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.10% of Ferrari worth $36,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 37.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 44.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

RACE opened at $216.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.03 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

