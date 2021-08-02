Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 129.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $268.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.