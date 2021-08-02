Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.48. 102,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,470,792. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

