Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 13,826 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $38,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $139.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.