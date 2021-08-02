Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 31,555 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,555 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $107,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $431.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $429.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

