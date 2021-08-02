Comparing Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Concrete Pumping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $304.30 million 1.65 -$61.25 million ($0.09) -98.67

Alberton Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concrete Pumping.

Risk and Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% Concrete Pumping -7.38% 0.53% 0.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alberton Acquisition and Concrete Pumping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Pumping 0 0 4 0 3.00

Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Alberton Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

