Comparing Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CEVA alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CEVA and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $59.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Decisionpoint Systems.

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Decisionpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 11.33 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,982.00 Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million 0.46 $2.86 million $0.18 11.67

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64% Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats CEVA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.