Comparing Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) & Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems 2.98% -12.92% 1.36% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ethema Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $11.79 billion 0.15 $511.00 million $0.45 29.71 Ethema Health $340,000.00 20.69 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Health Systems and Ethema Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Community Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, retail clinics, and via direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or leased 89 hospitals, including 87 general acute care hospitals and two stand-alone rehabilitation or psychiatric hospitals with an aggregate of 14,110 licensed beds. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

