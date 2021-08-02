Compass (COMP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Compass has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Several research firms have commented on COMP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Compass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

