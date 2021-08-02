Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

