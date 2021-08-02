Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $307.98 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $307.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $410.52 or 0.01044752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,390,190 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

