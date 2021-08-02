Compugen Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $464.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. Compugen has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Compugen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

