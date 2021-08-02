Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Computacenter traded as high as GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and last traded at GBX 2,725 ($35.60), with a volume of 2686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,722 ($35.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,636.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.