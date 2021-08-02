Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. Sells 2,544 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.49, for a total value of C$11,423.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,282,221 shares in the company, valued at C$59,643,813.40.
CMG traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.34. 31,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$348.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.74.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.2505568 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.