comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. comScore has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCOR opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

