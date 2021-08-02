Conceal (CCX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,183.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Conceal has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.58 million and $12,183.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.88 or 1.00083794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.01017254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00357366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00407795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,346,250 coins and its circulating supply is 11,682,576 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

