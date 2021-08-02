Conceal Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $7,787.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.07 or 0.99966188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00031473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.01015754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00341036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00410324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,349,160 coins and its circulating supply is 11,678,836 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.