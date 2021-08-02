Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Update

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 4,540,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Monday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

