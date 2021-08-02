Confluent (CFLT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/20/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Confluent is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,596. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

