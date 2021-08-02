Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.60 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $180.22 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.06 or 0.06683796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.76 or 0.01396208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00359835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00131874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.09 or 0.00590806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00372700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00293868 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 862,095,070 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

