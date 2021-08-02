CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNMD. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $137.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.21. CONMED has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,444 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

