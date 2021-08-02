Connectome 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $174,266.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $88,523.76 and approximately $174,266.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00816828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.