Connolly Sarah T. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $873.06. 8,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,902. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.