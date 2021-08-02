ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of -373.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

