Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $226.70

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.70 and last traded at $226.70, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.70.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.