Contentos Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $45.17 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00059733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00817569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00091032 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,375,472,781 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

