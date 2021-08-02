Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.68. 3,242,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

