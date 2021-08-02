CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $53,386.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $53,386.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00219196 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,667,146 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

