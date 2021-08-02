Contrasting Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 70.49% 5.88% 5.15% Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maverix Metals and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus price target of $7.54, indicating a potential upside of 56.14%. Perpetua Resources has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.76%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 17.74 $23.72 million $0.09 53.67 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.97) -6.08

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

