ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.