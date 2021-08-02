Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings per share of ($1.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.98). Copa posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPA. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39. Copa has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

