Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Copart worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.12 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

