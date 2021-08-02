Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$186,890.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,299,647 shares in the company, valued at C$143,156,420.56.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$210,896.52.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00.

TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 669,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,222. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$757.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

