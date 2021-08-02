Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$186,890.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,299,647 shares in the company, valued at C$143,156,420.56.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 30th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$210,896.52.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00.
TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 669,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,222. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$757.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
