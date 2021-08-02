Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 56,400 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$210,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,843,247 shares in the company, valued at C$141,507,253.51.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 50,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$186,890.00.

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 669,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.78. The company has a market cap of C$757.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

