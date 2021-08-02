CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 653,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,886. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

