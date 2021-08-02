CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Update

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,044 shares of company stock valued at $246,176. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

NYSE COR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,081. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

