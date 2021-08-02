CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,044 shares of company stock worth $246,176. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

