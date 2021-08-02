Cormark Comments on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

TCW opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.57.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

