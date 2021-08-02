Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.59 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.24.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$840,786.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Insiders have sold 963,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,411 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

