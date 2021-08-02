Cormark Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.91. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.19.

IAG opened at C$69.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$44.54 and a 52 week high of C$72.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

