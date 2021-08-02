Corporate Office Properties Trust Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $29.44 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $511,098. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 308,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 904,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.