Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Corsair Gaming has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRSR opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

