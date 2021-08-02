Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Hits $26.23 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Cortex has a total market cap of $26.23 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,297,477 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

