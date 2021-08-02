CoStar Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

CoStar Group stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,679,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after buying an additional 209,224 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,036,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

