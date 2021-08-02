Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

COST stock opened at $429.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $431.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.