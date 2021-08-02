COTI (COTI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.90 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. COTI has a market cap of $92.35 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COTI has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00138976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.14 or 0.99943015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.05 or 0.00847497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

